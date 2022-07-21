CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The city of Camden is trying to help residents stay cool and healthy in this dangerous heat. The Camden County Health Officer has issued a heat advisory for the region effective Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 24 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on each day.

During a heat advisory, the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

“As much of the world is experiencing right now, temperatures are expected to rise dramatically this week,” County Commissioner Virginia Betteridge said in a release. “When temperatures rise to dangerous levels, remember to stay inside as much as possible, drink plenty of water, and contact a physician if you or a loved one is showing signs of heat stress. It is important that residents continue to check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbors to ensure that they are safe and able to stay cool.”

The latest weather forecast obtained by the health department is calling for hot and humid conditions, with temperatures in the mid to high-90s and peak heat index values between 100 and 104 degrees.

In Camden, they find some fun ways to beat the heat. It is the place to be on a super hot day, in the pool at the North Camden Community Center. There is also a spray pool helping kids stay safe in the heat.

To avoid heat-related illness, the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services recommends the following:

Avoid, as much as possible, working or playing in the hot sun or other hot areas. If you must be out in the sun, wear a head covering. A wide-brimmed hat or visor will not only protect your head from intense rays of the sun, it will also provide a shield for your eyes.

Use air-conditioners and fans. Open windows to release trapped hot air.

Those taking regular medication should consult with their physician. Some medications cause an adverse reaction in hot weather.

Wear lightweight clothing.

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic liquids, warm and cool. Because the body loses fluids in the heat, drinking lots of liquids helps to avoid dehydration.

Maintain a normal diet.

Shower or bathe in water that is near skin temperature.

Do not leave older people, children or pets alone in cars.

Make sure your pets also have plenty of fresh drinking water.

The early warning signs of heat stress are decreased energy, slight loss of appetite, faintness, light-headedness and nausea. People experiencing these symptoms should go to a cool environment, drink liquids, remove excess clothing and rest.

Serious signs of heat stress include unconsciousness, rapid heartbeat, throbbing headache, dry skin, chest pain, mental confusion, irritability, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle cramps, staggering and difficulty breathing. People experiencing these symptoms should get to immediate medical attention. While waiting for help, move the person to a cool area, remove excess clothing, spray with water, and fan the person. In an emergency, dial 911.

“We’re doing everything possible,” Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen said. “We have our staff out in the community, our police department is out in the community, we’re all working together on this one common goal, to help our city get through this and give them every opportunity to stay cool.”

CBS3 Health Reporter Stephanie Stahl contributed to this reporting.