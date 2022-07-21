ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The Jersey Shore is home to the best boardwalk in the United States, according to one travel and tourist publication. Fodor’s Travel recently released its 12 best boardwalks in the country with Atlantic City ranked atop the list.

The AC boardwalk beat the likes of Long Beach Boardwalk in New York and Santa Monica Pier and Venice Beach Boardwalk in California. Here is what Fodor’s Travel wrote about the AC boardwalk:

Atlantic City’s boardwalk is internationally famous. It is said to be the world’s first and longest boardwalk dating way back to 1870. The structure’s original intent was to protect the nearby hotels from unruly ocean waves, but over time, as the boardwalk grew to its current length of 5.5 miles, it became an international entertainment hub. Explore the high-end hotels and casinos like the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, or take a swing at Atlantic City Miniature Golf. Walk the adjacent piers, which offer visitors several additional attractions and shopping spots. Check out the Central Pier Arcade and Speedway for extensive choices of arcade games. At “Steel Pier,” take a ride on the carousel or the observation wheel overlooking the city. Nearby, “Garden Pier” is the arts and cultural center of the boardwalk, featuring the Atlantic City Historical Museum and Atlantic City Art Center.