CLIFTON HEIGHTS, Pa. (CBS) — AAA Mid-Atlantic is warning drivers to check their vehicle’s batteries and tires as this week’s heat wave is causing a spike in broken-down cars. Mark Dooling, a service manager at AAA Car Care Center in Clifton Heights, said cars can handle a day or two of hot temperatures, but a week-long heat wave can cause problems.
"All the systems in your vehicle, the same as in your body, are overstressed by heat," Dooling said. "Most vehicles cannot handle this type of temperature on a good day, sustained."
From Sunday to Tuesday, AAA received more than 4,200 heat-related calls for broken-down cars in the Philadelphia five-county region, 4,700 calls in New Jersey and 700 in Delaware.
Dooling says many of those calls are for dead batteries. He recommended drivers should get their car batteries checked before hitting the road.
Drivers shouldn't over-inflate their tires because it could cause a blowout.
AAA also suggested that drivers have an emergency travel kit with extra water, coolant and jumper cables.