FOGELSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Upper Macungie Township police shot a snake to death in order to save a man who was being strangled by the reptile in Fogelsville Wednesday afternoon. It happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of Church Street.
Police said officers responded to a call at the home for a man in cardiac arrest with a snake wrapped around his neck.
When the responding officers arrived at the house, police said the 28-year-old man was lying on the floor unresponsive with the middle portion of a large snake wrapped around his neck.
According to police, one of the officers on the scene was able to shoot the snake in its head without causing further injury to the man. After the snake was hurt from the gunfire, police say they were able to pull the man to safety.
The man was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Police estimated the snake was at least 15 feet long. It has died.