PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to the alleged gunpoint rape at SEPTA’s Snyder Station on Wednesday.

Police say the person is currently being transported to the Special Victims Unit.

Officials describe the suspect as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s. Police say the man raped a woman at gunpoint on a bench at the SEPTA subway station at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim was on the platform trying on clothes that her boyfriend bought for her when the suspect approached.

This is not the first sexual assault at a SEPTA subway station this year. On April 24, a woman was raped on the Broad Street Line between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations.

City Councilmember David Oh says current policies have left riders vulnerable and he’s not surprised these incidents keep happening.

“Trying to replace SEPTA police with security personnel who do not have the power to intervene, cannot arrest and can only call for police officers,” Oh said.

