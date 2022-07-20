CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A long-time store owner in Camden was shot and killed in a brazen Tuesday morning robbery. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the killer.

Candles are flickering on the sidewalk outside Fortuna Mini Market in the 1200 block of Louis Street.

Police say they received calls for reports of a robbery just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Luis Morales shot multiple times. He died a short time later at Cooper University Hospital.

His sister tells Eyewitness News Morales has owned the store for 17 years and didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“Someone took his life selfishly and it’s not fair. He has kids and I’m just lost for words honestly,” Samir Morales said.

Right now, the investigation is active.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office.