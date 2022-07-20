SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (CBS) — The heat Wednesday has made outdoor activities unbearable around the tri-state area. A hot New Jersey day brings kids to summer camp and others to the altar. Officials in Burlington County say this heat advisory won’t end until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Counselors at the JCC Camps at Medford show how the experts stay cool.

The camp is 95% outdoors even when the temperatures are in the 90’s.

With at least 15 of New Jersey’s 21 counties under a heat advisory, some say there’s no better place to be.

“On a day like this where it’s extra hot, we are doing our best to keep everyone cool at all times,” JCC Camps at Medford counselor Sara Sideman said. “You’ll see a lot of sprinklers, water squirters, water balloons and a little everything today. Pretty much any way to keep the kids wet and cool is what we aim for on a day like today.”

Burlington County officials are advising residents to stay indoors and to be aware of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

However, for some, this day was too momentous to postpone.

For the first time in its history, officials with the Burlington County Farm Fair welcomed couples to get married for free.

“It’s just a feeling you get when you know that this is the person you want to be with,” newlywed Kayleen Oliver said.

The heat is just proof of their burning love.

“Takes it to a whole different degree, oh my gosh,” Oliver said.

To get through this heat, people can come down to the fair where there are plenty of cool treats to help you cool down, or visit a Burlington County library for a cooling station.