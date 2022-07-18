PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 32-year-old man fell to his death during a concert by The Weeknd at Lincoln Financial Field. Officials say the man was sitting on an escalator rail when he fell about 40 feet.
The unidentified 32-year-old was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
CBS3 reached out to Live Nation for a statement but has yet to hear back. We also reached out to Lincoln Financial Field, who declined to give a statement citing respect for the family.
The incident is under investigation.