PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a man in a distinctive NASA sweatshirt in connection with an alleged sexual assault. Officials describe the offender as a 5-foot-6, light-skinned male in his 20s.

The attack happened at the Synder Avenue station on the Broad Street Line around 4:30 a.m., according to Philadelphia police. Police had been called at 4:44 a.m.

Investigators say three individuals were on the platform. The 40-year-old victim was with another male person which police identified as her 44-year-old boyfriend.

Police also note that the victim was trying on clothes on the platform and may have been exposed at times.

Officials say the offender pointed a gun at the boyfriend and then demanded sexual intercourse from the victim.

Investigators tell CBS3 the man was armed with a black handgun and riding a green bicycle. Police say he fled northbound on Broad Street.

Police say that if you see him, do not approach him, instead call 911.

“I don’t want to see a trend, we don’t want to see a pattern and I believe that justice should be, has to be quick,” Captain James Kearney said.

SEPTA released a statement about its security efforts but didn’t directly address the alleged incident at Snyder Station.

“SEPTA knows that riders have concerns about safety and security on the system, and we are addressing them. We are working to increase the visibility of police officers on the system and are actively recruiting new candidates to the SEPTA Transit Police Department. Last month, SEPTA reached an agreement with the FOTP on salary increases for officers that will help with efforts to recruit and retain talented officers. “In addition to traditional policing, SEPTA has added social workers to help connect members of the vulnerable population with housing and medical services. There are also new outreach specialists deployed on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines to reinforce the rules for riding and serve as eyes and ears for SEPTA Police. When there is an incident on the system, police have access to video from more than 28,000 cameras to aid in investigations and identify offenders.”

