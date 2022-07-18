Michigan Man Arrested On Weapons-Related Charges After Firing Gun At Vehicle On Interstate 295 In Delaware: Police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say they’ve arrested a Flint, Michigan man after he allegedly fired his gun at a vehicle on Interstate 295 South in New Castle on Sunday night following a collision. Kirby Richards, 25, has been charged with reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm, and criminal mischief greater than $1,000.
Police say they received a complaint about shots fired on I-295 South just before 7 p.m. on Sunday. When Delaware State Police arrived on the scene, they learned Richards was the passenger of a car involved in a minor motor vehicle collision on the highway.READ MORE: Philadelphia Police Investigating Sexual Assault At Broad Street Line's Snyder Station
Authorities say Richards exited the vehicle and attempted to block traffic so the cars involved in the crash could move to the shoulder of the road.
Police say a 58-year-old Wilmington, Delaware man, who was not involved in the collision, attempted to drive around Richards and a verbal argument ensued between the men.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes On Monday
Richards then went to his vehicle to grab his gun, authorities say. He then allegedly fired his weapon at the Wilmington man, striking his vehicle about four times. Police say the 58-year-old fled onto I-495 northbound and contacted 911.
Police say Richards remained on the scene and was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned after being arrested.
Delaware State Police are actively investigating the case.MORE NEWS: Man Dies After Falling Off Escalator Rail During The Weeknd Concert At Lincoln Financial Field: Police
Anyone who witnessed this incident can contact Detective M. Conway by calling (302) 741-8086.