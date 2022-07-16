Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Possible In Delaware Valley This Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week, high humidity will combine with temperatures in the 90s to create a dangerously hot stretch of weather between Tuesday and Sunday.

Heat indices, the feels-like temperature, will hover near 100 by the middle of the week. There will not be much if any relief at night with lows only dipping to the mid and upper 70s.

Urban areas in and around Philadelphia will stay warm around the clock due to the urban heat island effect which is the absorption and retention of heat by pavement and buildings during the day.

A heat wave is defined by three consecutive days in the 90s and there can be a cumulative effect of this constant heat on the human body. We may see up to six consecutive days in the 90s next week.

Heat stroke and heat exhaustion are two of the heat-induced conditions to be concerned about. The best way to avoid heat illness is to stay hydrated with water and non-alcoholic beverages and also limit time outdoors instead opting for time in shady or air-conditioned places.

If it stays hot enough through the week, there may be heat advisories issued for parts of the area.

Some things to consider during any stretch of hot weather include checking on the elderly or neighbors with health problems. Bring pets inside if possible or provide a shady place and cool, fresh drinking water.

Take frequent cool showers if you feel overheated. Never leave children, pets, or disabled adults in a car. Temperatures can become deadly in a matter of minutes.