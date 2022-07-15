PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a sticky July weekend across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. Humidity is scheduled to creep back up after a brief reprieve on Friday.
The Philadelphia area will see a mixed sky for much of the weekend.READ MORE: Gov. Wolf Signs Deana's Law To Toughen Penalties For Repeat DUI Offenders In Pennsylvania
If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the sky.
Daytime heat and high humidity will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night.
An isolated chance for storms is also possible Sunday.READ MORE: Jersey Shore Star Snooki Dragged Into PA Senate Race, Rooting For Fetterman
Neither day is trending to be a washout, but downpours are certainly likely given the ample moisture in the atmosphere.
If you are heading to the Jersey Shore, ocean water temperatures remain in the low 70s. There is also a moderate risk of rip currents.
Beachgoers should remember to swim near a lifeguard or extra safety.
Unsettled weather starts off the week Monday, followed by a potential heatwave next week.MORE NEWS: 14-Year-Old Boy Turns Himself In To Police In Connection With Shooting On SEPTA Subway Platform In Center City, Authorities Say
Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.