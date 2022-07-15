PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready for a sticky July weekend across the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys. Humidity is scheduled to creep back up after a brief reprieve on Friday.

The Philadelphia area will see a mixed sky for much of the weekend.

If you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on the sky.

Daytime heat and high humidity will trigger a few scattered thunderstorms Saturday into Saturday night.

An isolated chance for storms is also possible Sunday.

Neither day is trending to be a washout, but downpours are certainly likely given the ample moisture in the atmosphere.

If you are heading to the Jersey Shore, ocean water temperatures remain in the low 70s. There is also a moderate risk of rip currents.

Beachgoers should remember to swim near a lifeguard or extra safety.

Unsettled weather starts off the week Monday, followed by a potential heatwave next week.

Stay with the Eyewitness News Weather Team for the most up-to-date forecast.