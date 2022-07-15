WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A teacher in Delaware is under arrest, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. New Castle County police say James Garfield was arrested Friday at his Wilmington home.
Police say Garfield worked at High Road School of Delaware in Wilmington.
According to police, a 15-year-old student reported having a sexual relationship with "Mr. James." An investigation identified Garfield as "Mr. James," who taught at the school located in the 1200 block of North French Street.
Garfield has been charged with two counts of felony rape, third-degree sexual penetration victim under 16 years old and related charges. He was committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $200,000 cash bail, police say.
Investigators are concerned there may be more victims.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Det. Alex Laux at 302-395-3756 or call 302-573-2800.