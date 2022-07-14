Man Shot 3 Times On SEPTA Subway Platform In Center City Near City Hall, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times on a SEPTA subway platform in Center City on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station just before 12:30 p.m.

Police say the man was placed in critical condition at Jefferson Hospital. He was shot in the chest, stomach and right hand, according to police.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.

SEPTA says all trains are bypassing 15th Street Station due to police activity. All trains between 8th Street and 13th Street are boarding from the westbound platforms.

The transit bus stop at 15th and Market Streets is also currently being bypassed. Routes 124, 125, 17, 33, 44 and 48 are affected.

Eyewitness News has been told SEPTA police officers were on patrol in the station area at the time of the shooting. They were among the first to respond and provided aid to the victim before he was transported to the hospital.

The Market-Frankford Line is one of SEPTA’s busiest transit lines. It carries about 171,00 riders on an average weekday.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here