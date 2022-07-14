PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents concerned about the cleanliness of a Philadelphia public pool reached out to Eyewitness News on Thursday. We went to the city to get answers.
Parks and Rec says there is some discoloration around the drain, but it is not hazardous.
The health department did a routine inspection on Thursday and the pool passed.
Parks and Rec says chlorine levels are tested at public pools every hour. The pools are vacuumed and filters are changed every day.