PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the Philadelphia Phillies hope to end the second-longest postseason drought in baseball this season, the team said Thursday that come next year, “a significant ‘wow’ factor” is coming to Citizens Bank Park in 2023. The Phillies revealed plans to introduce a new scoreboard in left field they say will be among the largest in all of baseball.

The team said the new HDR PhanVision scoreboard will debut in left field on Opening Day 2023.

“We are adding a significant ‘wow’ factor to the ballpark experience,” Phillies Executive Vice President David Buck said in a statement. “From the scoreboard’s extraordinary technology to its sheer magnitude, our new PhanaVision will enhance our game day experience for our fans in 2023.”

According to the Phillies, the new scoreboard will be 77% larger than the current one at Citizens Bank Park.

The current one is currently 97 feet wide by 76 feet tall. The new one will be 152 feet wide by 86 feet tall.

The scoreboard, according to the Phillies, will be able to display 516 Phillie Phanatics simultaneously with its 16:9 aspect ratio. It will have 4K capability and an HDR system, which the team says will use almost 11.6 million pixels with 10mm pixel spacing.

“Fans will also be able to experience better viewing angles and short-distance viewing like never before,” the team said in a news release. “Static signage will be obsolete due to the complete digital transformation of the scoreboard.”

It will weigh 116,298 pounds.

The team said the installation of the scoreboard will begin in the offseason.

Citizens Bank Park opened on April 3, 2004.