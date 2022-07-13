PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer created a beautiful portrait of 73-year-old James Lambert, the man who was fatally attacked with a traffic cone by a group of juveniles last month. Jonny Castro posted the portrait on Facebook.

Lambert was on an early morning walk around his North Philadelphia neighborhood on June 24. When he reached the area of 21st and Cecil B. Moore Streets, Castro writes Lambert was taunted and followed by a group of seven juveniles as he crossed the street.

In his attempt to walk away, the group of children assaulted him with a traffic cone, knocking him to the ground. Those juveniles were caught on surveillance video laughing and smiling as they beat James Lambert.

Lambert suffered a severe head injury and died the following day.

Police released the surveillance video of the group of juveniles last week, and since two of the juveniles involved have turned themselves in to police. A 14-year-old girl and boy are both facing third-degree murder charges.

The 14-year-old girl turned herself in on Wednesday morning and her attorney says she will be tried as an adult.

On Monday, 14-year-old Richard Jones turned himself in to police. He was charged with third-degree murder as an adult for his involvement in the horrific attack.

Castro wrote on Facebook that Lambert was known by his friends and family as “Simmie.” He was a lifelong resident of Philadelphia and despite his age, took a great amount of pride in his appearance.

His niece reportedly said Lambert dressed with style each and every day.