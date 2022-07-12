PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy who turned himself in to police Monday in connection with the beating death of a 73-year-old man in North Philadelphia has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder and criminal conspiracy. He lived just blocks from the attack.

Security video shows who police say is a teen boy holding a traffic cone winding back before he strikes an elderly man from behind.

Police say the boy in the video is 14-year-old, Richard Jones. He turned himself in to authorities with his younger brother Monday. Jones is being charged as an adult with third-degree murder and conspiracy in connection with the victim’s death.

A source tells Eyewitness News that 14-year-old Jones had his 10-year-old brother with him at the time of the incident in the early morning hours of June 24. Police confirmed that the brothers were questioned on Monday, but the 10-year-old was later released. Police haven’t yet said why.

The attack happened June 24 around 2:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Surveillance video shows the group of four males and three females taunting and striking 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone. Lambert died the next day from injuries to his head.

Jones and his brother were among a group of seven juveniles captured on camera in a violent attack that happened last month in North Philadelphia.

Crime scene tape is still left behind where the attack happened before Lambert’s life was taken from him and just across the street from a community garden where volunteers give back. They provide free food to this underserved neighborhood.

It’s a much different scene than what happened nearby late last month.

“When I saw that video my jaw dropped, my heart sunk,” Sanctuary Farm Executive Director Andrea Vettori said. “And you just have to wonder, why?”

Officials say they have been in touch with some, but not all, of those seen assaulting Lambert.

Police say they are expecting others seen in the video to also turn themselves in.

The city is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

