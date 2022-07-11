PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several tractor-trailers went up in flames in Somerton early Monday morning. Chopper 3 was over the scene of Northeast Avenue.
The fire broke out just after 4 a.m.
Hazmat crews are working to remove diesel fuel from the area.
No one was injured and the cause is under investigation.
