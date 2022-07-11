PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three men were each shot multiple times in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday evening. It happened on the 5000 block of North Franklin Street just before 6 p.m.
A 37-year-old man was shot four times and is currently in critical condition.
According to police, a 19-year-old was also shot four times, while a 22-year-old was shot three times. They are both in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.