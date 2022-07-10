PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a day of rain and clouds, sunshine is returning to the Philadelphia region Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will run slightly below normal and with lower humidity, it should make for a very comfortable afternoon for outdoor activities.

If you are at the Jersey Shore, you can expect a sea breeze and some clouds mixing in from time to time throughout the day.

Solid day out there. Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/C6XWOAgmUT — Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) July 10, 2022

The sunshine will continue on Monday as warm temperatures and humidity start to build back in.

By Tuesday, the Philadelphia region will be back in the 90s and muggy. Thunderstorms will move across Pennsylvania on Tuesday with some severe weather risks.

On the watch for thunderstorms late in the day Tuesday. Need to watch the timing on this closely, but at this point expect a mainly dry day with some evening storms in the area. pic.twitter.com/Voj8szcNqb — Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) July 10, 2022

Depending on the timing of those storms, the Philadelphia region may catch some isolated severe storms in our areas, but at this point, the timing looks closer to Tuesday evening.

Either way, the majority of the day will be dry on Tuesday.

