PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a day of rain and clouds, sunshine is returning to the Philadelphia region Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will run slightly below normal and with lower humidity, it should make for a very comfortable afternoon for outdoor activities.
If you are at the Jersey Shore, you can expect a sea breeze and some clouds mixing in from time to time throughout the day.
READ MORE: Police: Man In Stable Condition After Being Shot During Carjacking In Philadelphia's Oxford Circle Neighborhood
Solid day out there. Enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/C6XWOAgmUT
— Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) July 10, 2022
The sunshine will continue on Monday as warm temperatures and humidity start to build back in.READ MORE: Pet Project: What To Know When Petting A Stranger's Dog
By Tuesday, the Philadelphia region will be back in the 90s and muggy. Thunderstorms will move across Pennsylvania on Tuesday with some severe weather risks.
On the watch for thunderstorms late in the day Tuesday. Need to watch the timing on this closely, but at this point expect a mainly dry day with some evening storms in the area. pic.twitter.com/Voj8szcNqb
— Andrew Baglini (@AndrewBaglini4) July 10, 2022
Depending on the timing of those storms, the Philadelphia region may catch some isolated severe storms in our areas, but at this point, the timing looks closer to Tuesday evening.MORE NEWS: 1 Man Dead, 4 Others Injured In Several Separate Shootings Across Philadelphia: Police
Either way, the majority of the day will be dry on Tuesday.