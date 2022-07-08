PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were killed in a shooting in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood on Thursday night. Police identified the men as 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith.
The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of 68th Avenue.
Police say Tucker and Smith were shot multiple times. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say both victims lived in the area.
There's no word on a motive and no arrests in the case.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.