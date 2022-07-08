UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide after two men were shot in Upper Darby. Police say the shooting happened at Marshall and Old Marshall roads, which is about a block from the Delaware County and Philadelphia city border on Friday afternoon.
Police believe the shooting was targeted.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
