CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who they say shot a teenage boy and a woman in Kensington. The 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks around 1 a.m. on Thursday near Kensington Avenue and Orleans Street.

A 20-year-old woman was shot in the knee and buttocks, authorities say.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Zoo Giving Visitors Chance To Feed Giraffes

The 17-year-old boy was treated and released at Temple University Hospital, while the woman was placed in stable condition.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: 62-Year-Old Man Violently Carjacked By Group Of Teenagers In Olney

The shooting is under investigation.

MORE NEWS: Russian Media: WNBA Star Brittney Griner Pleads Guilty In Russia Drugs Trial

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here