PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for the suspect who they say shot a teenage boy and a woman in Kensington. The 17-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks around 1 a.m. on Thursday near Kensington Avenue and Orleans Street.
A 20-year-old woman was shot in the knee and buttocks, authorities say.
The 17-year-old boy was treated and released at Temple University Hospital, while the woman was placed in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here