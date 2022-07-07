PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Flyers selected left wing Cutter Gauthier with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft Thursday night. Gauthier is part of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
Gauthier finished as the third best-rated North American skater by NHL’s Central Scouting.
🔶 WELCOME TO PHILLY! 🔶
With the fifth overall pick in the 2022 #NHLDraft, we have selected Cutter Gauthier.
The 18-year-old is 6-foot-2, 200 pounds. He's headed to Boston College.
During his draft year, Gauthier scored 34 goals and 65 points in 54 games for the USA U-18 team in the NTDP and 19 goals and 28 points for Team USA in the USHL. He had nine points in six games in the 2022 IIHF U18 World Championship.
The Flyers have five draft picks left, but no second-rounder. They're next up in the third round, 69th overall.
The NHL draft resumes on Friday.