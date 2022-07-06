PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Travel woes are expected to continue this summer. United Airlines is sounding the alarm, telling its staff there are more summer flights than air traffic controllers can handle and that the issue will contribute to more flight disruptions.
United’s chief operating officer voiced his frustrations in a memo to staff saying until there are more air traffic controllers, they expect the U.S. Aviation System to remain challenged.READ MORE: Man Wanted For Shooting Woman While Asleep In Her Apartment In Germantown, Philadelphia Police Say
He noted the situation is particularly bad in New York and Florida.READ MORE: Amazon Partners With Grubhub To Give Prime Customers Free Meal Deliveries For 1 Year
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg met with the heads of airlines last month and said Tuesday that he disagrees. Buttigieg says air traffic control staffing is not to blame for more delays and cancelations this summer.
Adding there are other issues at play, like airlines pushing pilots into early retirement.MORE NEWS: Smithfield Foods Settles Pork Price-Fixing Lawsuit For $42 Million
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.