PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More baby formula is heading to the shelves of major retailers across the Delaware Valley. A 95-ton BUBS Australia infant formula shipment arrived at Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday from Melbourne.
It's part of the Biden administration's Operation Fly Formula – an effort to ease the nationwide formula shortage.
The company's CEO says it has fully activated its supply chain and will continue to deliver as much formula as possible.
"For us, it's a great thing to be able to ensure, to be able to play a role in ensuring that infants can get nutritious good product when they need it," Richard Paine, of BUBS Australia, said.
Tuesday’s shipment includes more than two million eight-ounce bottles of formula.