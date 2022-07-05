Traffic Alert: PennDOT Begins Construction On 5th Street Bridge In Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – CBS3 has a traffic alert for the city’s Hunting Park section as a major construction project gets underway. On Tuesday, an improvement project will begin on the 5th Street Bridge which sits over the abandoned Conrail line.
The road will be reconstructed between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street.
Fifth Street is expected to remain closed for the next year.
Bristol Street will be closed where it intersects with 5th until November for the relocation of a water main.