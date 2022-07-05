METUCHEN, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) signed into law seven new bills, dubbed “Gun Safety Package 3.0,” that strengthen New Jersey’s already-stringent gun laws.

During a signing event attended by state leaders in Metuchen, the new laws institute several changes, including:

Requiring out-of-state firearms owners who become New Jersey residents to obtain a firearm purchaser identification card and register all of their handguns purchased out-of-state. Mandating that prospective gun buyers take a certified firearm safety course, under certain circumstances. Regulating and developing electronic reporting system for handgun ammunition sales. Banning .50 caliber rifles. Allowing the Attorney General to pursue actions against gun manufacturers for alleged public nuisance violations. Increasing criminal penalties for the manufacturing of ghost guns. Ordering gun shops to sell microstamping-enabled firearms once the Attorney General determines the technology is commercially available.

Gov. Murphy said the new laws will protect families from gun violence.

“They are common sense. They are smart. They live up to our Jersey values,” Gov. Murphy said. “Now more than ever, we cannot let up in this fight to keep our communities safe.”

The new laws come as New Jersey law enforcement agencies and gun shops experience a surge in demand for firearms following the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent decision to strike down gun restrictions in New York.

Tom Vadurro, the owner of The Arsenal Gun Shop in Deptford, said he’s open to the new law that requires prospective buyers to take a firearm safety course in certain circumstances.

“That’s excellent,” Vardurro said. “We offer those classes, here but they’re strictly on a voluntary basis so people do come in and take them, but not as many that should.”

But he questioned the effectiveness of the other six laws, particularly the law regulating handgun ammunition.

He currently tracks his ammo sales by pen and paper, but the new law will now track those sales electronically.

“If they’re going to out a whole system like that, I don’t know how they’re going to do it,” Vadurro said. “I personally think it’s a little ridiculous.”

The New Jersey Senate is expected to soon hear debate on legislation passed by the General Assembly to raise the age to purchase a firearm from 18- to 21-years-old.