PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed by a driver who didn’t stop in Philadelphia’s Germantown section on Sunday. It’s the second time a person was killed at the same intersection in a hit-and-run in less than two weeks.

“I feel so bad for the family,” a woman said.

On Sunday just after midnight, police say a woman in her 50’s trying to cross Germantown Avenue near Coulter Street died after she was hit by a white SUV. Police are now searching for the driver.

“I just parked over here so I won’t have to cross,” another woman said.

This is the same intersection 21-year-old Dia Lee was struck and killed by a grey Tesla on June 20. A memorial now marks the place where her shoes were thrown from the impact. Quadera Parrish, 25, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in that case.

“It’s been going on forever at that corner,” Tony said.

Residents who know the area are warning others to be alert.

“Nobody stops at the light,” Tony said.

“They must think it is a racetrack,” a person said.

“You got them going around the bus,” Tony man said.

CBS3 cameras caught drivers going through red lights and turning with pedestrians still crossing.

There’s also a school at the corner where this happened, along a church directly across the street.

“You have to watch out for the children crossing the street and everything,” Tony said. “Then you have the church people going to church, some of them is elderly.”

Locals say they’d like officials to consider red light cameras or speed bumps to help improve safety.

“Something has to be done,” Tony said. “I mean, we can’t keep having these fatal accidents at this corner.”