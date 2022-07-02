ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Workers at the Hard Rock Casino in Atlantic City have reached a tentative agreement with their employer Saturday, one day in advance of the July 3 strike deadline. The union’s worker negotiating committee approved the agreement and will set a date to ratify the vote from the entire membership in the future.
The agreement was reached with 1,500 workers at the Hard Rock Casino. Now, seven of the nine casinos in Atlantic City have agreements in place with union Local 54. The agreement comes after workers from the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s, and Tropicana reached an agreement.
Golden Nugget and Resorts casinos have yet to reach new agreements.