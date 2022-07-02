PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An annual study about customer satisfaction at restaurants just got released. And one well-known fast food chain finds itself in a familiar spot.
According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, Chick-fil-A leads not only the fast food industry, but all restaurants. It got a grade of 83, keeping the top spot for an eighth straight year.
Behind Chick-fil-A, Jimmy John's was in second for fast food chains with a score of 79.
Domino's and KFC tied for third, both with a grade of 78.
Out of 23 restaurants, McDonalds came in last with a customer satisfaction score of 68.