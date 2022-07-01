SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) — Springfield Police have arrested a Darby man in connection to a road rage shooting that left a 54-year-old man dead earlier this week. Saddiq Washington, 22, is being charged with several offenses, including first-degree murder, third-degree murder, and recklessly endangering another person for killing King Hua.

“This is a senseless, brutal act,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollesteimer said.

Washington was brought into custody on Wednesday night.

Stollesteimer said that Washington’s mother was driving the vehicle during the shooting. He said it’s unclear if she’ll be charged during this time.

Stollesteimer said Washington had a permit to carry a concealed weapon and he legally purchased the firearm.

The gunfire broke out on South State Road near Meetinghouse Lane during the Wednesday morning rush.

Police say Hua was shot and killed during a suspected road rage attack, all because he was driving too slowly in rush hour traffic.

Investigators say a man and a woman in a dark-colored SUV pulled up on the shoulder next to Hua’s car. They say the man got out and fired into the victim’s windshield, and then fled.

Washington will be held at Delaware County Prison. He was denied bail, according to a docket sheet.

Washington has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 14 at 9 a.m.

The attack has certainly set this neighborhood on edge.

“Our neighbors, being out here yesterday, talking about it, everybody was nerve-wracked,” Joe Mirante said

“To kill that guy because he was just driving a little slowly, these criminals just basically deserve anything they get. The worse, the better,” he added.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo and Madeleine Wright contributed to this report.