PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed a bill to help crack down on illegal dirt bikes and ATVs in Philadelphia.
For a first offense, violators could face a $50 fine and up to 10 days in jail.
For a second offense, the fine rises to up to $300 and offenders could face 30 days in jail.
It also clarifies the definitions of the vehicles.
The bill passed both chambers on Friday.