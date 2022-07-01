ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — SummerFest is cruising into Atlantic City this Friday in July. Many will be packing their bags and heading to the Delaware beaches and Jersey Shore this holiday weekend.
If you’re looking to feel that ocean breeze without sitting on the sand, at Atlantic City Cruises, you’ll get to take in the A.C. skyline while spending time out on the water.
There are a number of cruise options, including the morning skyline cruise. There’s also a dolphin-watching adventure.
CBS3 photojournalist Tom Gardiner takes you along for the ride in the video above.