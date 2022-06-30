WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn as an associate justice of the Supreme Court on Thursday, officially taking her place in history as the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court.

“We’re here today to administer the oaths of office to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become an associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States,” Chief Justice John Roberts said at the start of the ceremony, acknowledging the oaths will allow Jackson to begin her work “without any further delay.”

In a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court that was broadcast live, Jackson first took the constitutional oath, administered by Roberts, followed by the judicial oath, administered by now-retired Justice Stephen Breyer. Breyer’s retirement from the high court was made official at noon on Thursday, paving the way for Jackson, his former clerk, to fill his seat.

