By CBS3 Staff
Delaware County news

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A portion of  Interstate 95 southbound in Delaware County is closed due to a crash investigation. The incident happened at Route 452 and I-95 before 4 a.m.

At least three vehicles were involved in the crash. State police are on the scene.

All lanes are closed between the West Chester and Market Street exits in Chester.  All traffic is being forced on to Route 322.

The details of the crash are unclear at this time.

Commuters should expect major delays.