DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware Gov. John Carney has signed off on six bills concerning gun safety. The measures ban the sale of assault weapons and raises the age limit to buy a gun to 21.

Manufacturers and dealers can be held liable for negligent actions that lead to gun violence.

“We have an obligation to do everything we can to prevent tragedies like we’ve seen around the county from happening here in Delaware. We are not waiting to do what’s right – to take steps that will make our state safer,” Carney said. “This historic gun safety legislation would not have been possible without the dedication of advocates who demanded action across our state. I’d like to thank members of the General Assembly for working to pass these bills before the end of session.”

The House majority leader in Delaware says these are some of the strongest gun safety laws in the country.