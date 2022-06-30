PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bill Cosby is speaking out. It has been one year since the Pennsylvania State Supreme Court vacated his sexual assault conviction that led to his release from prison.
Cosby wrote on Instagram: “After two years and ten months fighting for my life and the truth, one year of freedom home with my family sure looks good on me… at least that’s what my wife says.”READ MORE: Summer Programming Begins For Thousands Of Students Across Philadelphia
Cosby also shared a video from the moment he was released. It was recorded by his spokesman Andrew Wyatt.READ MORE: Crews Battling Massive Junkyard Fire In Falls Township, Bucks County
Cosby was accused of drugging and assaulting Andrea Constand at his Montgomery County home in 2004.MORE NEWS: Atlantic City Casino Union Workers Reach Tentative Deal With The Borgata To Avoid Strike
Last week, a Los Angeles civil jury found Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the playboy mansion in 1975.