PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The South Philly Community Fridge is putting out a plea for help after one of its refrigerators was stolen. Volunteers say the fridge outside the Bok building in the 1900 block of South 9th Street was taken around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The group doesn't want to press charges. They just hope the fridge gets returned so they can help the community with groceries.
"To the people who took it, if they want to reach out to us that's great. We hope they got whatever it is they need because at the end of the day South Philly Community Fridge is here to help people just have a better life," volunteer Jessica Vasquez said.
The group is hoping to replace the fridge that was stolen by Thursday evening.
A sixth pantry is also expected to open Thursday at DiSilvestro Playground on South 15th Street.