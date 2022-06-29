PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family member has identified the 21-year-old woman killed after a disgruntled patron opened fire at a Northeast Philadelphia bar late Monday night. The victim’s uncle, James Holton, identified her as Jailene Holton.

Police say she was an innocent bystander in the wrong place at the wrong time and the search is on for the gunman.

Detectives at the scene were marking evidence and interviewing witnesses as they search for the shooter who fired 15 shots into the bar, hitting a young woman in the head.

Police responded to the bar and restaurant located on the 2400 block of Welsh Road near Bluegrass Road just after 11:30 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found two victims.

A 21-year-old woman was laying unconscious on the floor of the bar with a gunshot wound to her head and a man in his 30s was suffering from a cut to his face from shattered glass.

Detectives believe this all started when three men entered the bar and started causing some kind of disturbance. It was led by one of those three men and police are calling him the main agitator.

“That’s when employees and owner had to escort him out of the bar,” Chief Insp. Scott Small said. “And all three of those individuals left, but the one who was causing the disturbance was having the most difficult time from the employees getting him out of the bar.”

Police say it was a struggle for the bar to kick the man out, but when they successfully did they say the man walked about 200 feet away to his vehicle and fire 15 shots back into the bar. One of those bullets struck a bystander.

Detectives don’t believe the woman who was killed had any connection to the shooter. They say she was hanging out with friends near the back of the bar when she was shot.

CBS3 spoke with the victim’s uncle, James Holton.

“Well I’ve been very vocal about it,” James Holton, the victim’s uncle, said. “Krasner needs to let the police do their job. Krasner, the mayor, whoever else is in charge. Let the police do their job. Stop handcuffing them. Stop coddling these criminals and hold people accountable. How many children in the city are going to die? I mean don’t you get tired of hearing it every day?”

Police say the shooter took off in a dark-colored, possibly black pickup truck.

There are no details on a description of the three suspects at this time, but cameras are set up inside and outside the bar. Police are confident they’ll be able to catch them.

The victims were taken to a local hospital. The man who suffered a cut from shattered glass is expected to be okay, but police say emergency surgery to try and save the 21-year-old woman was unsuccessful.

She succumbed to her injuries.

No further information is available at this time.

