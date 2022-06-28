SICKLERVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey father has written two children’s books to celebrate LGBTQ families and teach tolerance to children. Tom Tracy released his first book in his children’s series, “Scoochie & Skiddles,” during the second year of the pandemic in 2021.
The main character, Scoochie, is based on his 5-year-old daughter, Alice Catherine.
Tracy focused the second book in his series, “Scoochie & Skiddles’ Scoochie’s Adoption Story,” on Alice Catherine’s adoption.
Tracy and his husband, Elliott Wilson, felt it was important to read to their daughter at an early age, but Tracy noticed there weren't many inclusive children's books that included families that resembled their own family: two fathers with mixed-race children.
“It was really important for us to celebrate her adoption story, number one,” Tracy said. “Number two, to make sure our children saw books on where their families were represented.”
He hoped his books will appeal to families with same-sex parents and families with a mother and father.
"These books can serve as great conversation starters and provide other opportunities for families to start to teach tolerance," Tracy said.
