PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A free health initiative is kicking off Tuesday. Eyewitness News was at Sanctuary Farm in North Philadelphia.
A number of organizations including the American Heart Association are providing free health services there.
That includes blood pressure screenings and education.
The groups are also giving out free locally grown produce.
Community members are encouraged to participate in the free community health initiative every Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.