BOOTHWYN, Pa. (CBS) — The holiday weekend is still a few days away, but this Fourth of July, celebrating will cost you more. At Wholesale Fireworks in Boothwyn, Delaware County, the managing operator says customers are going to be paying 10 to 15% more for fireworks compared to last year.

Customers are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“I usually buy $500 to $700 worth of fireworks,” George Barton, a customer, said.

This year, amid inflation and supply chain difficulties, the costs of fireworks are soaring.

“They’ve gone up, probably, in the neighborhood of 10 to 15% this year, over last year’s increase, which is probably another 10%,” Skip Clinton, managing operator at Wholesale Fireworks, said. “So, in the last couple of years, you’re talking about 25%.”

At this store, Excalibur Artillery Shells are popular.

But whether you can even use fireworks varies by state.

In Pennsylvania, class C fireworks, like firecrackers, roman candles and bottle rockets, are legal for consumers to buy, but they can’t be used within 150 feet of an occupied structure. In addition, each municipality may have its own regulations.

“Some of those larger display fireworks do require a permit to be issued from your municipality,” Lt. Adam Reed from the Pennsylvania State Police said.

In New Jersey and Delaware, the laws are stricter. Sparklers and ground-based items are allowed, but firecrackers and fireworks that explode in the sky are illegal, apart from professional displays.

“Any time you’re dealing with an explosive or any time you’re dealing with powder, there’s always an inherent danger in it,“ Grigori Lopez-Garcia, a New Castle County police officer, said.

Law enforcement recommends leaving fireworks to the professionals.

But those who plan to create their own show say they are not letting the higher prices dim their celebration.

“Inflation kind of plays a back seat to the memories you can make by the kids’ reaction by seeing the fireworks go up,” D.J. Rhodes, a customer, said.