CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday.

Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed.

READ MORE: 2 Suspects Fatally Shot During Home Invasion In South Philadelphia, Police Say

Prices Pool is undergoing repairs.

READ MORE: Melanoma Isn't Just Caused By Environmental Factors Like Sun Exposure, New Research Says

The city says that the location should open by mid-July.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want To Pass Red Flag Gun Law To Help Battle Mental Health Crisis

Click here for more information.