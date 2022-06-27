WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Despite a nationwide lifeguard shortage, Wilmington, Delaware, is hoping to open all of its city pools this summer. The summer pool season kicked off Monday.
Wilmington has a total of five pools. Four of them were able to open Monday and are fully staffed.
Prices Pool is undergoing repairs.
The city says that the location should open by mid-July.
