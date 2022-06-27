CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gregory Campbell, Local, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer is heading to prison for a horrific drunk driving crash in Northeast Philadelphia. This was the scene in February 2021 when Gregory Campbell plowed his car into a house on Comly Road.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Campbell to 11-and-a-half to 23 months behind bars.

READ MORE: 2 Suspects Fatally Shot During Home Invasion In South Philadelphia, Police Say

The crash injured two people, including one critically.

READ MORE: Melanoma Isn't Just Caused By Environmental Factors Like Sun Exposure, New Research Says

According to sources, Campbell stopped at several bars, including the FOP Lodge, before the crash.

MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Lawmakers Want To Pass Red Flag Gun Law To Help Battle Mental Health Crisis

He was fired shortly after his arrest.