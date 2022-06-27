PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say two attempted robbers were fatally shot during a home invasion in South Philadelphia. The shooting happened Monday on the 1600 block of South 10th Street just before 2 p.m.

According to police, two men forced their way into the home and were then shot by two men who live there.

Police say two occupants fired about 20 shots, hitting the two other men.

A 33-year-old man was shot 15 times throughout his body and another man was shot five times throughout the body.

Both men were transported to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Neighbors say the timing and proximity of this shooting is troubling.

“It makes you feel uneasy. Like you think that this can’t happen until you walk outside and hear about it and then you see up live and in person and you think, ‘my God, it’s a block from your house. How could this possibly happen?’ But it does,” John Carrozza said.

“I’m thinking maybe it’s time to move out. For something like this to happen in the middle of the afternoon, it’s like — I heard it was a robbery — if that’s the true story or not, I’m not sure but it’s tough to take,” Mary Grace McHale said.

According to police, the two shooters are cooperating with police.

Police originally stated the shooter was a woman.

The names of the men killed have not been released.

CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.