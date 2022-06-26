PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A viewing service will be held for fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson on Sunday. The Philadelphia Fire Department released the logistical information for the funeral of Lt. Sean Williamson earlier this week.

He died during a building collapse after a fire in the city’s Fairhill section last weekend.

Williamson, a 27-year veteran of the department, was assigned to Ladder 18 in the Nicetown, Tioga section. He also served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the fire department.

A viewing and funeral service will be held on Monday.

You can watch the procession and funeral streaming on CBS News Philly on Monday.

Below are the details for the viewing and funeral provided by the PFD:

Viewing

Sunday, June 26 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Epiphany of Our Lord Church

1121 Jackson St., Philadelphia

Due to expected parking congestion in the neighborhood surrounding the church, mourners are encouraged to park in Lot T at Citizens Bank Park.

From there, uniformed fire personnel can ride for free on SEPTA’s Broad Street Line from NRG Station (Pattison Avenue) to Snyder Avenue, then walk a few blocks to the church.

The PFD will also provide shuttle bus service from Lot T to Broad & Jackson streets. From there, mourners can walk three blocks to the church.

Walking Procession

Monday, June 27 at 8:30 a.m.

Dignitaries will accompany the casket from the staging area at 10th and Snyder to the church.

The procession will travel west on Snyder and turn left (south) on 11th Street and end at the church.

Estimated arrival at church: 8:40 a.m.

Viewing & Funeral Mass

Monday, June 27

Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m.

Mass begins at 11 a.m.

Epiphany of Our Lord Church

1121 Jackson St., Philadelphia

We are working to provide pool video and a livestream of the service. Details TBA.

There will be a designated space for media outside the church in front of 2133 S. 11th St. Media can park on the 1000 block of Jackson St.

Following the Mass, mourners are encouraged to attend the committal rites outside Stolfo Funeral Home, 2536 S. Broad St.

Vehicle Procession