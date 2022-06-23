HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A person was rescued from a trench in Mercer County, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of North Hamilton Avenue in Hamilton around 2 p.m. for a rescue.
Fire officials say the person was rescued just after 3 p.m. and was taken to the hospital.
It's unclear what caused this incident at this time.
No further information is available.
