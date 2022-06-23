PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –The Mother’s Movement is holding a press conference on Thursday to call for the end of gun violence in Philadelphia. The group consists of those who have been affected by gun violence within their family throughout the city.
The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
- What: The Mother’s Movement is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. to call for the end of gun violence in Philadelphia. The group consists of those who have been affected by gun violence within their family throughout the city.
- When: Thursday, June 23, 2022.
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.